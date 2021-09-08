RC 15 Muhurtham: Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli & Chiranjeevi Attend The Launch Of Ram Charan Starrer, See Pics

It's indeed a big day! Ram Charan's new film tentatively titled #RC15 was launched at a grand gala event in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 8). The launch was graced by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, director SS Rajamouli, Megastar Chiranjeevi and the other cast and crew of the film.

Several pictures from the event featuring the Mega Power Star, director Shankar, producer Dil Raju and the chief guests have already taken the internet by storm. In the pictures, the cast and crew can be seen all smiles as they strike a pose for the shutterbugs at the maiden event of the film.

Ranveer Singh, the versatile actor who is next collaborating with Shankar for the Anniyan remake looked dapper and enthusiastic as always as he interacted with the team. His picture with Ram Charan and Rajamouli has been getting immense love from fans. Chiranjeevi delivered the first clap at the event and a video of the same has gone viral on social media. Post the clap, Ram Charan and the leading lady of the film Kiara Advani can be seen walking towards the camera for the first sequence.

Check out a few pictures and videos from the launch event here!

Earlier today, a concept poster of the film was launched featuring all the cast and crew of #RC15. Touted to be a political thriller, the film is backed by Dil Raju under his renowned production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Helmed by Shankar, the film has music composed by S Thaman and camera cranked by Thiruvanukarasu. Actors including Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil will be playing key roles in the film.

Ram Charan will next be seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya and SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR.