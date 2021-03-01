RC 15: Ram Charan To Be Paired Opposite Korean Actress Bae Suzy In The Shankar Directorial?

Fans and followers of Mega Power Star Ram Charan are super excited with the latest announcement of the actor's collaboration with renowned filmmaker Shankar. Tentatively titled #RC15, the film is touted to be an epic drama which will be backed by popular producer Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Well now, with several speculating the leading lady of the film, looks like the makers have already zeroed in on Korean actress Bae Suzy for #RC15. The beautiful actress-singer will reportedly play the love interest of Ram Charan in the film. For the unversed, Suzy is best known for her roles in movies and television series including Architecture 101 (2012), Pinocchio (2014), My Love From The Star (2014), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019), The Sound of a Flower (2015) and others.

Interestingly, the actress also enjoys a huge fan following especially for her shows Pinocchio and My Love From The Star, which has a huge craze in India. With the buzz doing the rounds about Suzy's inclusion in #RC15, the Indian fans of the star are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the makers' side.

Also, if reports are to be believed, music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring music for #RC15. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Notably, the project will go on floors after Ram Charan and Shankar's done with their current commitments. That includes Mega Power Star's RRR with SS Rajamouli and Acharya with Koratala Siva, which will also have Chiranjeevi in the lead role. On the other hand, Shankar is busy with his massive project with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan titled Indian 2, which is a sequel to the duo's 1996 vigilante action film Indian (Tamil).

