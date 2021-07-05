RC 15: Ram Charan To Start Shooting For The Shankar Directorial In September?

Ram Charan, the talented actor is joining hands with the master craftsman Shankar for the 15th project in his career. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled RC 15, is said to be a complete action thriller with sci-fi elements. As per the latest updates, the Ram Charan starrer will start rolling in September 2021.

According to the latest report published by Pinkvilla, the sources close to RC 15 have now confirmed that the team is planning to kickstart the shooting by the first week of September. Reportedly, the Ram Charan starrer, which is produced by Dil Raju, was originally supposed to start rolling in July 2021.

But it was delayed, as the second wave of the pandemic affected the final schedule of the actor's much-awaited project, RRR. The pandemic has also slowed down the pre-production activities of RC 15. So, director Shankar and his team have now decided to kickstart the project in September 2021.

The sources have also hinted that Kiara Advani has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan in RC 15. However, the makers are yet to officially announce their collaboration with the gorgeous actress. Reportedly, Ram Charan is playing a police officer-turned-politician in the movie, which marks his first collaboration with Shankar.

The grapevines suggest that the project will also have a cop character, which demands an actor with major star value. If things fall in place, megastar Chiranjeevi might essay this particular role in RC 15, thus yet again collaborating with Ram Charan.

Director Shankar is reportedly planning to wrap up RC 15 with a 6-months long schedule, by the first quarter of 2022. After wrapping up the Ram Charan starrer, the director will kickstart the upcoming Anniyan remake, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Kiara Advani will once gain team up with the director for the project.