RC15: Confirmed! Ram Charan To Team Up With Shankar For A Mass Project!

It's official. Ram Charan is teaming up with Kollywood director Shankar for their next big project. The multilingual project is touted to be a historical drama, which will be backed by renowned producer Dil Raju under his home production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Interestingly, the film marks the 50th project of the popular production house. Tentatively titled #RC15, the film will have a pan-India release in 3 languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Confirming the big news, Sri Venkateswara Creations latest tweet read, "A milestone film for us! #SVC50 will unite two big forces as never seen before. Privileged and happy to join hands with Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharanand the Show Man of Indian Cinema @shankarshanmugh. @SVC_official #RC15."

A milestone film for us! #SVC50 will unite two big forces as never seen before 🔥🌟



Privileged and happy to join hands with Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan and the Show Man of Indian Cinema @shankarshanmugh.@SVC_official #RC15 pic.twitter.com/MFbii0WEmD — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) February 12, 2021

On the other hand, the handsome hunk of Tollywood Ram Charan shared his happiness with a tweet that read,"Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15 !."

Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu.

Looking forward to #RC15 !



Looking forward to #RC15 ! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/SpjOkqyAD4 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 12, 2021

Well, with the big announcement, fans and followers of both the actor and the director are super excited and are now trending #RC15 on social media.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy with RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film will feature the Mega Power Star in the role of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju along with Jr NTR, who will be playing Komaram Bheem in the epic drama. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments, the film has Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with south diva Shriya Saran. On the other hand, Shankar is currently busy with his film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. The vigilante action drama, which is a sequel to the director's 1996 film Indian will reportedly have a massive release later this year.

