RC15: Mollywood Superstar To Be A Part Of Ram Charan-Kiara Advani’s Film?

Ram Charan recently wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. He will next be seen in Shankar's #RC15. If the latest grapevine is to be believed, the film will go on floors from September 8 with a special pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the cast and crew of the film will also be announced in the days to come. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was previously seen in the biographical war film Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, will be joining hands with Shankar and Charan for #RC15.

Though there is no official confirmation about the other cast members, rumours are abuzz in the industry that Malayalam superstar Jayaram has come on board to star in the upcoming film. If the rumours turns out to be true, the film will mark the actor's fifth project in Telugu after Bhaagamathie (2018), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), Radhe Shyam and Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Coming back to #RC15, reports claim that the film's shooting will be wrapped up in the next 8 eight months. Bankrolled by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film marks the renowned producer's 50th venture. 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman has been roped in to compose songs for the film. Touted to be a political thriller, the film will reportedly have Ram Charan playing the role of an IAS officer. Interestingly, the film's script is developed by Shankar and Karthik Subbaraj. Well, all the updates about the film will be out once it goes on floors in September. How excited are you for #RC15? Tell us in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan also has Koratala Siva's Acharya in the pipeline. The action thriller also features Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in key roles. Acharya's release date is yet to be made official.

On the other hand, RRR also starring Jr NTR will release on October 13 this year.