RC15: Shankar To Drop Massive Update On Ram Charan’s Birthday?

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is a busy bee these days. The popular actor has been juggling between various big projects including SS Rajamouli's RRR and Koratala Siva's Acharya since long now. Well, recently the star garnered all the attention of netizens and fans with his big announcement of collaborating with renowned Kollywood director Shankar.

The project tentatively titled #RC15 will be backed by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Interestingly, the project will mark the producer's 50th venture.

As fans and followers of the actor await an update on the film, looks like a massive surprise will be soon dropped by the makers. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, Shankar and his team will be unveiling the first glimpse of the film featuring Ram Charan on the occasion of the actor's 36th birthday. It is said that the makers have kept the big update all hush-hush and are waiting for March 27 to unveil it with much jollification. Well, we can't wait to see what Shankar has in store for us. How excited are you about the update? Tell us in the comment section.

Though there is no confirmation regarding the leading lady of the film, reports are rife that Korean Actress Bae Suzy might star opposite Ram Charan. However, the beautiful actress best known for her acting stints in Pinocchio (2014), My Love From The Star (2014) and others is reportedly yet to sign on the dotted line.

#RC15 will go on floors from early 2022, after the Mega Power Star and the director complete their current commitments. Charan is currently busy with RRR and Acharya, while Shankar will be completing Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan before commencing his project with the Tollywood actor.

Also Read: RC 15: Ram Charan To Be Paired Opposite Korean Actress Bae Suzy In The Shankar Directorial?

Also Read: RC 15: AR Rahman To Compose Music For Ram Charan-Shankar's Film?