Red Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni Starrer Starts On A Positive Note

Ram Pothineni's highly awaited film Red was released on January 14, 2021, coinciding with Sankranti. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, the sudden COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent closure of theatres forced the makers to postpone the release.

Well, upon its release, Red opened to mixed response from the audience. On its first day of run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film managed to acquire an impressive collection of Rs 4.5+ crore. Though the film didn't perform as expected on Day 1, the makers can hope for miracles to happen in the days to come.

Expressing the joy of releasing the film after almost 10 months, the lead actor Ram Pothineni had tweeted, "Finallllyyy!! After holding it close to our hearts for over 10 months..we are sending out our love #REDtheFilm today on the BIG SCREEN. Over to you all now..Hope you take good care of it..

Happy Sankranthi! Love."

Talking about the film, Red is directed by Kishore Tirumala and is touted to be an out and out action-entertainer. The movie marks the director's fourth collaboration with Pothineni after Shivam (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016) and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017). Red also features an ensemble cast including Malvika Sharma, Nivetha Pethuraj, Amritha Aiyer, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali, Satya and Sonia Agarwal essaying key roles.

Backed by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under his production banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, Red is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Thadam, starring Arun Vijay and helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. Red has music composed by Mani Sharma, and cinematography and editing carried out by Sameer Reddy and Junaid Siddiqui respectively.

