Red Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Ram Pothineni's highly talked about film Red released today (January 14, 2021). The film released coinciding with the festival of Sankranti. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the action thriller has now become the latest victim of piracy. Red has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites like Movierulz and Tamilblasters.

The film's story revolves around Siddharth and Aditya's (both played by Ram Pothineni) life and their intriguing involvement in a murder mystery. Upon Red's release, fans and followers have been heaping praises on the actor for portraying two very contrasting roles in the film. His impeccable performance, whistle worthy dialogues, and nail-biting screenplay have been garnering positive response from the netizens.

Interestingly, Red marks director Kishore Tirumala third outing with the popular actor. The duo has earlier worked for Shivam (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016) and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017).

The film also features an ensemble cast including Malvika Sharma, Nivetha Pethuraj, Amritha Aiyer, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali, Satya and Sonia Agarwal. The highly anticipated film, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, was later postponed by the makers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under his production banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, Red is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Thadam starring Arun Vijay. With music composed by Mani Sharma, the film has cinematography and editing done by Sameer Reddy and Junaid Siddiqui respectively.

