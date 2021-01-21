Red: Ram Pothineni Starrer Set To Enter Rs 50 Crore Club?

Ram Pothineni's action thriller Red has been garnering a huge response from the cine-goers. Despite stiff competition from other Sankranti releases including Krack and Alludu Adhurs, Red has been ruling the theatres like a true-blue boss.

The film kicked off by collecting an impressive Rs 6.7 crore on its opening day and is continuing the good momentum so far. Key factors like 50% theatrical occupancy regulation, and stiff competition at the box office are showing very little effect on Red. The suspense thriller is said to have collected Rs 15.84 crore share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 4 days. It has reportedly breached the break-even mark already and is set to mint profits for everyone involved.

The RaPo-starrer did some impressive non-theatrical business as well. The Telugu satellite and audio rights were sold for Rs 15 crore and Hindi satellite rights fetched another Rs 12 crore. Red's overall business is very impressive as the producer and distributors made close to Rs 43 crore till now and this tally does not include the overseas collections.

And that is not all, the Malayalam dubbed version of Red is set to be released on January 22, 2020. Also, the makers are planning to release the Hindi dubbed version on a grand scale and this theatrical revenue will add to the overall tally.

At this rate, will RaPo's Red enter the elite Rs 50 crore club? Well, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Touted to be an out and out action thriller, Red is directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film marks the director's fourth collaboration with Ram Pothineni after Shivam (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016) and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017).

