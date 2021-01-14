Red Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Have To Say About Ram Pothineni’s Thriller

Ram Pothineni aka RAPO's highly anticipated film Red has released today (January 14, 2021) in theatres on the special occasion of Sankranti. Touted to be an out and out action thriller, the film is directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film marks the director's fourth collaboration with Ram Pothineni after Shivam (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016) and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017).

Featuring Malvika Sharma as the leading lady, Red has Ram playing a double role as Siddharth and Aditya. Earlier, the awe-inspiring trailer of the film released on December 24, 2020, and garnered a positive response from the audience and the actor's fans and followers. Red revolves around the lookalikes and their intriguing involvement in a murder mystery. Well, the film has now opened to mixed response from the audience. The film's storyline, cinematography and performances of the actors especially Ram Pothineni have received thumbs up from the cine-goers.

Notably, Red is the official Telugu remake of the Kollywood blockbuster film Thadam directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The highly promising film features Nivetha Pethuraj, Amritha Aiyer, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali, Satya and Sonia Agarwal in key roles. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma and camera cranked by Sameer Reddy.

Backed by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, Red was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Well, as the film hits the screens on the occasion of Sankranti, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

venkyreviews@venkyreviews

#Red A Totally Disappointing MovieFolded hands

Ram tried his best to carry the movie but even he couldn't save it from the lackluster screenplay and routine scenes!

While the 1st half is somewhat watchable, the 2nd half is boring and slowThumbs down

Rating: 2-2.25/5 #RedTheFilm

Silent Guardian@Kamal_Tweetz

Haven't watched Thadam but this film didn't work for me. No emotional connect. Sloppy editing and Poor dialogue work didn't help at all. Ended so abruptly. Seems the director just had an idea of a Thriller that has identical twins. That's it. Forgettable. #REDTheFilm #RedMovie

Richa Roy@RichaRa87108558

#Red Strictly Average 1st half

"Ustaad" Ram is a one man show right now and holding the film together!

The story has an interesting set up with a few good moments. However, the love scenes and comedy scenes did not work that well.

Waiting for 2nd half! #RedTheFilm

Also Read: Red Trailer Is Out: Ram Pothineni Promises An Intriguing Psychological Drama

Also Read: Ram Pothineni Starrer RED's Satellite & Digital Rights Sold For Rs 14 Crore?