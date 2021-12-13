Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas, Suresh Productions And Guru Films' Saakini Daakini First Look Out!

Suresh
Productions,
Guru
Films
and
Kross
Pictures
have
collaborated
for
the
second
time
for
the
official
remake
of
South
Korean
action-comedy
film
Midnight
Runners,
after
delivering
a
super
hit
Oh
Baby!.
D.
Suresh
Babu,
Sunitha
Tati
and
Hyunwoo
Thomas
Kim
are
the
producers.
Helmed
by
the
very
talented
director
Sudheer
Varma,
the
film
stars
Regina
Cassandra
and
Nivetha
Thomas
in
lead
roles.
The
makers
released
the
title
poster
of
the
movie,
on
actress
Nivetha
Thomas’
birthday.
Today,
on
the
occasion
of
actress
Regina's
birthday,
they
have
unveiled
the
first
look
poster.
Both
Regina
and
Nivetha
appear
in
military
uniform
and
they
are
seen
getting
punishment
from
what
seems
to
be
higher
officials.
The
poster
looks
quite
interesting.
Both
the
heroines
performed
some
deadly
stunts
for
the
movie.