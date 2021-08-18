Regina Cassandra’s Nene Naa Shoot Wrapped Up!

Regina Cassandra's Nene Naa managed to capture the spotlight overnight for its scintillating title and first look. With the actress enjoying a favourable and groovy fan base across the pan-Indian domain, the expectations have been getting bigger with this project. Apparently, the makers of this bilingual movie directed by Caarthick Raju are delighted to announce the shooting wrap up.

Director Caarthick Raju says, "It's elating to see that the entire process of filming Nene Naa was smooth. We are currently approaching the completion of post-production work and are planning to unveil the trailer soon. Nene Naa will endow audiences with a new-fangled theatrical experience for its visuals, mystery-driven plot with horror elements and lots of humour as well."

Simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil, Nene Naa is produced by Raj Shekar Varma under the banner Apple Tree Studios. Major portions of the film have been shot in and around the locales of Courtallam. Regina Cassandra, who is consistently proving her prowess performance in every film, will appear as an archaeologist. Sam CS is composing music and Gokul Benoy is handling cinematography. Sabu is the editor and Super Subbarayan is the stunt master.

Love Story Release Date Is Out! Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Film To Hit Cinemas On Vinayaka Chaviti!

Chiru 153: Not Salman Khan But THIS Tamil Superstar Might Lock Horns With Chiranjeevi In Lucifer Remake!

Apart from Regina Cassandra, the others in the cast include Vennela Kishore, Akshara Gowda, Tagapothu Ramesh and Jaya Prakash.