Republic Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sai Dharam Tej's Republic has become the current talk of the town. The political thriller which released on Friday (October 1) ahead of Gandhi Jayanti has evidently not impressed the audiences much as it gets mixed response on social media.

Though many have been praising the actor's exemplary performance as IAS officer Panja Abhiram, seems like movie buffs were expecting and even hunting for more commercial elements in the film. With many expressing disappointment over the storyline that doesn't offer music-comedy elements and love angles, another section of netizens are happy with Tej's unconventional film choice where he could do display his range with respect to his acting skills. Also, the hard-hitting message of the film is being highly applauded on social media.

Well, as Republic gets mixed response, fans and followers of the actor are hoping that the film keeps the cash register ringing in the days to come.

On a related note, the film has been leaked on piracy based websites including Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram. With its sudden leak, fans are disappointed as it might now affect the film's collection at the box office. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when a Telugu film released in theatres has leaked online within hours. Earlier, films like Paagal, SR Kalyana Mandapam and even recently released romantic-entertainer of Naga Chaitanya, Love Story was also leaked on these piracy based websites.

Directed by Deva Katta, the film boasts of an extensive star cast including Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna and Sai Dheena. Produced by J Bhagawan and J Pullarao under JB Entertainments and Zee Studios, the political drama has camera cranked by M Sukumar, while the editing and music department is headed by Praveen KL and Mani Sharma.

On a related note, Sai Dharam Tej was previously seen in Solo Brathuke So Better opposite Nabha Natesh.