Republic Movie First Review Out: Natural Star Nani Is All Praise For Sai Dharam Tej And Director Deva Katta

Sai Dharam Tej, who is on the path to recovery after a recent road accident is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Republic. Written and directed by Deva Katta, the political drama will hit the marquee on October 1 ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. Recently, the film was in the news for its pre-release event where Power Star Pawan Kalyan made a few controversial remarks on the ruling Andhra Pradesh government.

On the other hand, he also made shocking revelations about Tej's health condition. Kalyan reportedly said that the young actor is still in a coma and has not even opened his eyes yet, which was a statement contrasting to the health bulletins issued by the hospital. Well, fans have been worried about the actor's health, however, reports suggest that he is keeping well and is currently focusing on his health so as to make a comeback soon.

On a lighter note, Chiranjeevi released the film's intriguing trailer on September 22. Well, as fans and followers of Sai Dharam Tej await Republic's massive release on Friday, what has caught the attention of many is Nani's review of the film.

The actor apparently watched the film recently and couldn't help but praise the leading man and director through his tweet. An impressed Nani wrote, "Watched Republic. For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it's coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @devakatta's announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team."

Well, as the film gets a big thumbs up from the Natural Star, fans have now pinned high hopes on Republic.

Directed by Deva Katta, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead. Featuring characters including Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Subbaraju, Sai Dheena and Rahul Ramkrishna, Republic is backed by JB Entertainments and Zee Studios. The political drama was initially scheduled to release on June 4.