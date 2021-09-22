Republic Trailer Out: Sai Dharam Tej As A Vehement IAS Officer Looks Promising!

Republic, the Sai Dharam Tej-led Telugu language film, is headed for a theatrical release on October 1. After a lot of speculations about the release postponement, the makers today (September 22) re-confirmed the date through the film's trailer, launched by none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Unveiling the intriguing trailer and sharing the leading man's health update, the superstar tweeted in Telugu, "Sai Dharam Tej is recovering quickly. Republic will release on October 1 as per his wish. Need all your blessings, love and affection." (loose translation)

సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ త్వరగా కోలుకుంటున్నాడు. రిపబ్లిక్ చిత్రం అక్టోబర్ 1 వ తారీఖున విడుదల చేస్తే బాగుంటుందన్న తన కోరిక మేరకు అదే తేదీన చిత్రం విడుదల అవుతుంది. మీ ఆదరణ, అభిమానం, ప్రేమే సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ కి శ్రీరామ రక్ష.



Launching the trailer :https://t.co/mdA3ILcZld@IamSaiDharamTej — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 22, 2021

The trailer, which is a shade less than 2 minutes doesn't reveal much in terms of the film's plot, however, it shows Tej as a passionate IAS officer Panja Abhiram, who is at loggerheads with an arrogant politician Visakha Vani (played by Ramya Krishna).

As the trailer progresses, it only gets more intense as Abhiram conveys the true meaning of 'Republic'. The trailer also has references to genocide and criminality which has intrigued the fans, who are now eagerly awaiting the film's grand release.

Directed by Deva Katta, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead. Jagapathi Babu is reportedly playing Sai Dharam Tej's father in the political drama. Character actors including Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna and Sai Dheena are playing prominent roles in the film.

Launched in 2020, Republic's story has been jointly penned by Kiran Jay Kumar and Deva Katta. Initially, the film was slated to hit the theatres on June 4, 2021, however, the makers decided to postpone the release date due to the second wave of pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

With music composed by Mani Sharma, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by Sukumar M and KL Praveen.

On a related note, post the horrific road accident on September 10, Sai Dharam Tej is currently recovering. According to the latest medical report, the young actor is conscious and breathing on his own without any external support.