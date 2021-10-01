Republic Twitter Review: 10 Tweets That You Must Read Before Watching Sai Dharam Tej’s Political Drama!

Sai Dharam Tej's Republic has been undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films. The political thriller also featuring Aishwarya Rajesh finally graced the theatres on Friday (October 1). The Deva Katta directorial follows IAS officer Panja Abhiram (played by Tej) who fights for the people's rights.

As expected, Republic has opened to great responses from the audiences. From the leading man's intense and exemplary performance to the narration and strong storyline with a hard-hitting message, anything and everything about the film has been receiving applause and praises from all quarters. Many have been sharing Tej's picture from the film on Twitter and praising him for his acting chops while wishing him a speedy recovery. For the unversed, the actor recently met with a road accident and is currently on the path to recovery.

Coming back to Republic, netizens have also been acclaiming performances of the two leading actresses- Aishwarya Rajesh and Ramya Krishnan who have done the best with their roles.

On a related note, recently Nani also gave a big thumbs up to the film as he watched it and tweeted, "Watched Republic. For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it's coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @devakatta's announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team."

Though the film was expected to hit the cinemas on June 4, the makers later decided to postpone the release owing to the second wave of pandemic in India. Republic brings together a powerful ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Subbaraju, Sai Dheena and Rahul Ramkrishna, The film is backed by JB Entertainments and Zee Studios and has music and cinematography handled by Mani Sharma and M Sukumar respectively.

Well, with the film garnering positive responses from audiences and critics alike, it is also expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Planning to watch Republic this weekend? Check out these 10 tweets to know how the film is performing in theatres!