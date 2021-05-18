Retired IPS Officer KSN Murthy Popular As Gabbar Singh Passes Away In Hyderabad

In yet another unfortunate incident, retired IPS officer KSN Murthy, better known as 'Gabbar Singh' in the police department died on Sunday (May 16, 2021) reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. As per reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, where he breathed his last. He was 78. Murthy is survived by his wife and two sons.

Notably, the former IPS officer had earned the nickname 'Gabbar Singh' in the police circle for his strictness and terrifying nature towards the offenders. His name was inspired by Bollywood actor Amjad Khan's popular character Gabbar Singh in the classic film Sholay, also starring Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Worldwide Closing Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Fails To Reach The Break-Even Point!

Interestingly, the 2012 Pawan Kalyan-starrer Gabbar Singh is said to be inspired by the officer's 'terrifying' nature. For the unversed, Power Star played the role of a deadly and unapologetic police officer in the Harish Shankar directorial. Also featuring Shruti Haasan and Brahmanandam, the action-drama turned out to be a huge success in theatres, thanks to the refreshing avatar of Pawan Kalyan.

Also Read: Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake: Nithya Menen Replaces Sai Pallavi In Pawan Kalyan's Film Due To THIS Reason?

Being in service at various capacities of the police department in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh (current AP and Telangana regions), KSN Murthy had served as ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Charminar, ACP Task Force, DCP (Deputy Commission of Police) Task Force and DCP South Zone. He retired from service in early 2000, after which he settled down in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills with his family.