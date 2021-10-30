Romantic Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Akash Puri's highly talked about film Romantic is running successfully in theatres. The film directed by Anil Paduri has been getting impressive responses from the audience with many applauding the acting chop and performance of the leading man. Akash, who has been a part of several hit films like Bujjigadu and Chirutha, has made his acting debut with the recently released film.

Well, within hours of its release, the romantic drama leaked on infamous piracy websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. This is not the first time when a Telugu film released in theatres have leaked online within hours. Earlier, films like Paagal, SR Kalyana Mandapam, Most Eligible Bachelor, and Love Story also fell prey to piracy.

Romantic follows a youngster who is head over heels in love with his friend (played by Ketika Sharma).

The technical team of Romantic includes music composer Sunil Kashyap and cinematographer Naresh. Let us tell you that the film recently made headlines when several celebrities from the industry expressed their love and support to Akash ahead of the release. Celebrities including Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Anand Deverakonda, Rama Rajamouli had even graced events of the film recently.

The Akash-starrer's dialogues have been penned by his father and acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh. The film backed by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their production banner Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects also features Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina.

On a related note, Puri Jagannadh is presently busy shooting Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, the film will have boxing legend Mike Tyson, playing a key role. As for Akash, the actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects.