Romantic Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About Akash Puri’s Film

Young actor Akash Puri's film Romantic recently made headlines when Prabhas launched its trailer. The footage high on bold and love-filled sequences clicked with the audience quite well. The Rebel Star's interaction with the leading actors, Vijay Deverakonda's presence at the pre-release event and SS Rajamouli, Anand Deverakonda's attendance at the film's premiere helped the film garner a great deal of attention from the cine-goers.

Well, the film has finally graced the theatres today (October 29). The romantic drama featuring Ketika Sharma as the female lead has been getting an immense response at the theatres. The duo's chemistry and acting chops have seemingly impressed the audience, who are now trending hashtag #Romantic on social media to already celebrate the film's success. The Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan who is playing a police officer in the film has also been getting applause for her intense performance.

Romantic revolves around a youngster (Akash) who is head over heels in love with his friend (played by Ketika Sharma). The film also has a backstory that shows his character as a young police officer, who is known for busting crime syndicates.

For those unversed, Akash is acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh's son, who has appeared as a child artist in films like Prabhas' Bujjigadu and Ram Charan's Chirutha.

Coming back to Romantic, the film directed by Anil Paduri is backed by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects. The romantic drama also features Makarand Deshpande, Sunaina and Uttej in key roles. With dialogues penned by Jagannadh, the film has music composed by Sunil Kashyap and cinematography carried out by Naresh.

As Romantic becomes the latest talk of the town, let us see what netizens have to say about the film.