RR Venkat, Mahesh Babu’s Businessman Producer Passes Away At 54

Tollywood producer RR Venkat of RR Movie Makers breathed his last on Monday (September 27) reportedly due to kidney failure. He was 54. According to reports, he was keeping unwell for a while and was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

His death has indeed left Tollywood in shock. Netizens too are disheartened with his demise and many have been rushing to social media to express their sorrow.

The popular producer was known for backing several big-budget films including Andhrawala (2004), Kick (2009), Don Seenu (2010), Prema Kavali (2010), Lovely (2012), Damarukam (2012), Autonagar Surya (2013) and Paisa (2013). Venkat's film with Mahesh Babu, Businessman (2012) was one of the most successful ventures.

Notably, he has also bankrolled two Bollywood films- Ek Hasina Thi (2004) and James (2005) and Hollywood romantic flick Divorce Invitation (2012). Starring Jonathan Bennett and Jamie-Lynn Sigler in the lead roles, the American romantic comedy film directed by SV Krishna Reddy was the official remake of Aahvaanam (1997) starring Srikanth and Ramya Krishnan.

On a related note, in 2011, Venkat received an honorary doctorate from the Open International University for Complementary Medicines at the University of Colombo for his immense contributions as a social worker.