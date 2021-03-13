RRR: Alia Bhatt’s First Look As Sita To Be Out On March 15

Here's a big news for all Alia Bhatt fans! After much anticipation, the first look poster of the Bollywood actress from RRR will be out on March 15 at 11 am. The team will be unveiling the highly awaited first look on the occasion of the diva's 28th birthday. Confirming the big news, the latest tweet of RRR movie's Twitter handle read, "Meet our #Sita in all her glory. First look of Alia Bhatt will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM."

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the person unveiling the first look poster, there are high chances that the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with the director SS Rajamouli might drop the massive surprise. Notably, the epic drama marks Alia's debut in Tollywood. Well, fans and followers of the beautiful actress are all set to witness the first look, which they strongly believe will indeed be one of a kind.

Earlier, in an interview with DNA, the actress opened up about her preparation for the role of Sita in RRR. Revealing that she ended up speaking her dialogues in sleep the actress also shared her excitement shooting with the team. She was quoted as saying, "I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I am extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan."

On a related note, the actress is currently busy with two of her highly anticipated and talked about films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

Coming back to RRR, the film backed by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments will have a massive release on October 13 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil along with Telugu.

