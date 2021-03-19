RRR: Digital And Satellite Rights Of Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer Sold For A Hefty Sum?

With just a few more days to go for Ram Charan's 36th birthday (March 27), fans and followers of the actor are eagerly waiting for an update from one of his anticipated films, RRR. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the update, rumours are rife that a motion poster or a short teaser will be dropped by the makers on the special occasion.

Well, much before that, what has deviated the attention of the netizens is a rumour about its recent business deal. If reports are to be believed, RRR's digital and satellite rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 225 crore, which is said to be the biggest ever deal locked by an Indian film. Reportedly, the rights of all languages including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil have been bought by a leading company. On the other hand, the pre-release business of the film is said to be close to Rs 500 crore, which is another feather in the cap for the Rajamouli directorial. Well now, with its massive business and global appeal, RRR is expected to weave magic on big screens when it releases on October 13.

Set in the backdrop of the 1920's pre-independent India, the epic drama is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, which will be played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Actors including Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Alison Doodey, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Ajay Devgn and Spandan Chaturvedi. The humongous project made on a budget of Rs 350-400 crore is backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments. Though the film was initially slated to hit the big screens on January 8, 2021, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

