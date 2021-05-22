RRR Digital And Satellite Rights Sold To Zee Studios For A Whopping Price?

Days after unveiling a massive update on Komaram Bheem, team RRR has yet again made headlines, but this time for an amazing buzz on social media. If the latest grapevine is to be believed, the film's post-theatrical satellite and digital rights have been sold for a record price close to Rs 325 crore.

Reportedly, the streaming rights of RRR have been sold to ZEE5. Though there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that the team has acquired the satellite and digital rights of the film for all languages including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

On a related note, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of RRR.

Talking about the film's release, the SS Rajamouli directorial will have a massive release on October 13, 2021 coinciding with Dussehra. Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on January 8, 2021, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Well, as of now, the cast and crew have completed shooting and the post-production process is going on at a brisk pace.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film revolves around the fictional tale of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Marking the Tollywood debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody, RRR has story penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad while screenplay and dialogues are written by Rajamouli and Sai Madhav Burra.