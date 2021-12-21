RRR Director Rajamouli Credits Mahesh Babu For Decluttering Pongal Releases, Says ‘Thanks To My Hero’

After team Sarkaru Vaari Paata's decision to opt out of the Sankranti race, the makers of Bheemla Nayak too expressed their support to the other releases, announcing that they too have decided to bow out of the race. Well now, decks are cleared for SS Rajamouli's RRR and Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, which are releasing on January 7 and 14 respectively.

To express gratitude over SVP actor Mahesh Babu's initiative to declutter Pongal/Sankranti releases, Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial."

.@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero 🙂 and also to the entire team at @MythriOfficial… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

For the uninitiated, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are also collaborating on a project for the first time which might go on floors by the end of next year. Now, with the director's appreciation tweet going viral on the internet, fans are elated and have also been trending #MyHero on Twitter to celebrate the moment.

Well, Mahesh also expressed his excitement over RRR's release as he replied to Rajamouli's tweet saying, "Always said it sir... The kind of films you make deserve all the love and respect! Can't wait for RRR." Notably, the Superstar's highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will now release on April 1.

Bheemla Nayak Release Postponed To Help RRR And Radhe Shyam, Says Producer Dil Raju

From Real Ram Charan To Reel Alluri Sitarama Raju: Here's The Most Amazing Transformation Video Of The Actor

Coming back to Rajamouli, the director also thanked Pawan Kalyan and producer Dil Raju for deferring the release dates of their upcoming films Bheemla Nayak and F3 respectively. He wrote, "Also, thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes ! @SVC_official. The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best...:)."

Also, thanks to Dil Raju garu and the #F3Movie team for shifting the release of their film. Best wishes ! @SVC_official — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

The decision by Chinababu garu and Pawan Kalyan garu to defer the release date of #BheemlaNayak is well appreciated. Wishing the team all the very best…:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 21, 2021

Bheemla Nayak and F3 will now release on February 25 and April 29 respectively.