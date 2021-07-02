RRR Director SS Rajamouli Expresses Disappointment Over Delhi Airport Services

Post resuming shoot of his highly anticipated film RRR, SS Rajamouli has yet again made headlines, but this time not for his films. Apparently, the ace filmmaker recently took to his Twitter space to request Delhi Airport authorities to look into their services that are not so impressive.

Giving his arrival detail and sharing the inconvenience caused while filling the RT PCR test form, a highly disappointed Rajamouli tweeted on his official Twitter handle, "Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1 AM by lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PcR test. All the passenges are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service." (sic)

The RRR director further added that he was surprised to see stray dogs just outside the exit gate which he thinks is not a great first impression of the country for foreigners. He added, "And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you."

Well, Rajamouli's tweet has been getting huge response from netizens, with many supporting his views and narrating their ordeal in the comment section.

On the work front, the Baahubali director is currently busy with his next RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Based on the fictional tale of legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, the period drama also has Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt appearing in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR is currently slated to release on October 13 this year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other foreign languages.