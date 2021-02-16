RRR Fails To Beat Baahubali; Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Of SS Rajamouli’s Next Sold For Rs 42 Crore?

SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture RRR is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the makers announced Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer's release date (October 13, 2021), fans can't keep calm to witness this magnum opus on the big screen. Right now, the makers are busy distributing its theatrical rights, and recently we got to know a major update about the same.

According to the latest update, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of SS Rajamouli's RRR were sold for Rs 42 crore. Kollywood's famous Lyca Productions has reportedly bagged the theatrical rights of RRR. For the unversed, Lyca is known for producing and distributing big Tamil films like Vada Chennai, Darbar, 2.0 and so on.

Talking about its distribution amount, RRR failed to beat Baahubali: The Conclusion, which was sold at Rs 47 crore in Tamil Nadu. But after seeing these figures, we can clearly predict that distributors from the Tamil state have high expectations from RRR.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR is being produced by DVV Danayya. The film is set in pre-independence era, in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris in key roles. The film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

