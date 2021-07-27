RRR First Single On August 1: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Fans Celebrate The New Poster Featuring MM Keeravani & Team

Fans are all praise for RRR's latest poster. The team sprung a surprise today (July 27) as they announced the first single release of their highly anticipated film.

As per the latest tweet of the film's official Twitter handle, RRR Movie, the first song, which was earlier mentioned as the promotional song will be out on August 1 at 11 am. The tweet read, "The First Song from #RRRMovie on August 1st, 11 AM. #Dosti #Natpu #Priyam An @mmkeeravaaniMusical."

Along with the tweet, the team shared a unique poster featuring RRR's music director MM Keeravani and popular singers of various film industries like Vedala Hemachandra, Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas and Yazin Nizar. In the poster, the six members can be seen posing for the picture with wide smiles on their faces, as they play different percussion instruments. The theme of fire and ice is also displayed in the picture that adds the essence of the period drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. As per the poster, the first song will release in 5 languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Well, with the poster now going viral on social media, fans are thrilled and are trending hashtags #RRR #JrNTR, #RamCharan and #RRRFirstSong to celebrate the announcement.

If reports are to be believed, another major update of RRR will be out on August 15 on the occasion of Indian Independence Day. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who are making their debut in Tollywood. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, the film has camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of the film. The pan-Indian film will release on October 13 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other foreign languages.