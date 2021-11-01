RRR Glimpse Is Out: The Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer To Hit The Theatres On January 7

The highly anticipated RRR Glimpse video is finally out. The cast and crew members of the movie, including leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli, revealed the brilliant RRR Glimpse video on social media, today (November 1, 2021). It is also confirmed that the magnum opus has been slated to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022.

"Witness the tale of Friendship and Courage on the big screen from Jan 7th, 2022 onwards! Here's a glimpse of the same ...#RRRGlimpse" wrote a highly excited Ram Charan on his Twitter handle, sharing the RRR Glimpse.

Alia Bhatt, the leading lady took to her official pages and wrote: "A glimpse into India's biggest action drama, in its fiercest form!🔥🌊 See you in the cinemas from 7th Jan, 2022. #RRRMovie🤍 #RRRGlimpse"

From the extraordinary glimpse video of RRR, it is evident that director SS Rajamouli and his team have crafted an extraordinary movie experience for pan-Indian audiences. The RRR Glimpse video hints that the biggest plus points of the movie will be its exceptional background score, spectacular visualisation, and top-notch production design.

The talents on the star cast, including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhat, Ajay Devgn, and others make powerful appearances in the RRR glimpse video, hinting that the movie has some exceptional performances in store for its viewers. The promising glimpse video has already taken the social media by storm.