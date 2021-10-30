RRR Glimpse To Be Out On November 1, Confirm Makers

After days of speculations, the makers of RRR have finally announced that a special glimpse of the film will be out on November 1. Sharing the big news, the team revealed that a 45-second glimpse will be unveiled on Monday (November 1) at 11 am. The tweet read, "Releasing a 45-second glimpse of #RRRMovie on Nov 1st at 11 AM."

Along with the tweet, the makers shared an awe-inspiring poster of the film featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.

Well, if the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the teaser will not have any dialogues in it. Instead, it will be comprised of breathtaking visuals and goosebumps-inducing sound effects. Let us tell you that Rajamouli recently announced RRR's collaboration with multiplex giant PVR Cinemas. The company has even altered its brand identity and logo and is now being referred to as PVRRR. PVR being the business partner of the film will now promote it extensively in all its theatres across the world.

As per reports, the cast and crew of RRR will soon start promoting the film. Reportedly, the pre-release event will be held in Dubai, with promotions in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Chennai.

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody, RRR will release on January 7 in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other Indian and foreign languages. The period drama's release was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic that even delayed the shooting. The film was previously slated to release on October 13.

RRR is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments and has music and photography department handled by MM Keeravani and KK Senthil Kumar respectively.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India.