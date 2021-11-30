RRR: Here’s How Much Alia Bhatt Has Charged For Her 15-Minute Screen Appearance!

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The diva's striking first look poster and glimpse from the film as Sita were well-received by her fans and general audiences.

The film is gearing up for a worldwide release on January 7, 2022, and movie aficionados can't wait to see her sharing screen space with the Telugu superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Well, amid all the hustle and bustle what has caught the attention of many is a buzz about the remuneration for her 15-minute screen appearance in the upcoming film. If reports are anything to go by, the actress has charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for the sequences which she had shot within 10 days. Reportedly, her remuneration for Bollywood films is between Rs 10-12 crore and shoots for these projects goes on for months. Well, with the buzz about her big paycheque going viral on social media, fans are speculating that she might have been offered a meaty yet challenging role in RRR.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, Arun Sagar, Rajeev Kanakala and Rahul Ramakrishna have been roped in to play supporting roles. The film's shooting war wrapped weeks back and the team is now planning to kick start its promotional activities with the launch of its trailer. The trailer will be out on December 3.

Produced by DVV Danayaa under DVV Entertainments, RRR has camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar, and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is RRR's production designer, while MM Keeravani is the music composer.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights of the film across North India.