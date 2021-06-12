RRR: Here’s How Much Alia Bhatt Is Charging For Rajamouli’s Period Drama!

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is all set to charm the audience down south with her highly anticipated film RRR. Although the actress is making her Tollywood debut with the promising project, apart from Hindi and Telugu its dubbed versions will also release in other south languages including Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The beautiful actress will be playing Ram Charan's love interest in the epic drama and her role will be one of the highlighting factors of the whole film.

Well, of late, the film has been making quite a buzz on social media, especially for its release postponement. However, what has now deviated the attention of many is the latest grapevine that reveals Alia Bhatt's remuneration for RRR. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the actress agreed to play the role of Sita for a fancy remuneration.

Reportedly, after much negotiation, the diva agreed to a payment of Rs 50 lakh per day. Interestingly, it is said that the actress has shot for almost 10-12 days making her total remuneration close to Rs 5 crore. Other than that, the actress is said to be charging extra for her personal staff, hotel and travel expenses. Reports suggest that her personal staff is charging a bomb, which is Rs 1 lakh per day, making it a total of Rs 12 lakh for the complete shoot.

Though Alia Bhatt's remuneration and expenses might surprise many, one cannot deny the fact that the diva is the most bankable actress and therefore, one can expect multiple-fold success along with massive profit for RRR. For the unversed, her first look from the film as Sita was released on the actress' 28th birthday (March 15) this year.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will also feature Jr NTR and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Produced by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of RRR.