RRR: Hollywood Action Director Nick Powell Joins Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer

SS Rajamouli and his RRR team is leaving no stone unturned to create magic on screen. Apparently, the makers of the film, that stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, have roped in Hollywood action director Nick Powell.

Confirming his inclusion the team shared a 20-second video from the sets featuring the stunt director and Rajamouli. In the video, the duo can be seen engaging in a serious discussion about the action sequences. Nick can also be seen performing stunts on the sets while instructing the team. The awe-inspiring video was captioned as, "Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn't get any (fire emoji)#RRRDiaries...#RRR #RRRMovie."

Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn't get any 🔥 #RRRDiaries...#RRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/RnTcVYi3hs — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 2, 2021

For the unversed, apart from being an action director, Nick is also a martial artist, stunt coordinator and swordsman. A few of his Hollywood films include Braveheart and Gladiator. Interestingly, the stunt director was also a part of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, in which he reportedly directed some breathtaking action sequences.

RRR made on a budget of Rs 450 crore will have a massive release on October 13. Reportedly, the film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil (dubbed version) along with the original (Telugu).

Backed by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments, RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, and is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

The epic drama will also feature Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doodey, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Spandan Chaturvedi.

