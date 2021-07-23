RRR: Is Anirudh Ravichander A Part Of Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Film?

RRR is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the multi-starrer will finally hit the theatres on October 13. Post the shooting, the team of RRR will be promoting their film actively. Well, if latest reports are anything to go by, popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander will also be joining the team to elevate the excitement of fans.

Apparently, the makers are planning to release a new promotional song crooned by none other than the young talented artist. Though there is no official confirmation about his inclusion, reports suggest that he is yet to record the song.

RRR Official Social Media Account Is In The Hands Of Sita, Alia Bhatt; Stay Tuned For Some Exciting Updates!

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu To Go On-Air From THIS Date?

Other than singing, the star will also be making an appearance in the promotional video. Notably, he previously crooned 'Balega Tagilavey Bangaram' for Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan's Krack that released this year. Also, he previously composed songs for Telugu film Gang Leader in 2019, post which he was busy with his Kollywood projects. Coming back to the promotional song of RRR, reportedly, Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi has already crooned a version of the song.

The period drama based on the fictional story of legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, will mark Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut in Tollywood. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of the film.

Coming back to Anirudh, the composer-singer is super busy with his Tamil projects that include Doctor, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Don, Beast, Vikram, #D44 and Indian 2.