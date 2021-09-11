RRR Is Not Releasing On October 13, Team Shares A Shocking Post!

The makers of RRR have left fans shocked with their latest update about the film's release. The team today (September 11) took to their official social media pages to share that they have pushed the release of Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer.

Sharing the news with their fans, they wrote, "Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October'21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running."

Though it was speculated that the makers are planning to postpone the already announced date, many had rubbished the news after the team members shared incessant updates re-confirming its release. According to reports, the makers will be announcing a new release date in September. Rumour also has it that the team is currently eyeing on Sankranti release date. However, an official word is awaited. The film was expected to release on October 13, 2021.

RRR's shoot was wrapped on August 26 and the film's post-production work is going on at a brisk pace. Apart from releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the period drama directed by SS Rajamouli will also be out in different foreign languages like English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.

Backed by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Marking the Tollywood debut of actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody, RRR has story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.