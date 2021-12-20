RRR: Jr NTR Fans Go Bonkers, Break Through Barricades At Mumbai’s Pre-Release Event!

SS Rajamouli's RRR is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of 2022. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the period action drama will be hitting the cinemas on January 7 ahead of the Sankranti festival. The cast and crew of the film have been on a promotional spree. Earlier, the film's director and stars including Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were seen attending press conferences in various cities across India including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangaluru.

With just a few days left for the big release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to garner the attention of a wider audience. Recently, a massive pre-release event of the film was held in Mumbai and was graced by renowned producer Karan Johar and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The event was indeed a starry affair and fans, especially those of Jr NTR couldn't keep calm. According to reports, Tarak's fans went berserk and tried their best to get onto the stage. Reportedly, the fans were screaming 'We love you NTR' as they broke through the barricades in order to touch their idol. It is being said that director Rajamouli and NTR had to control the Telugu crowd by asking them to calm down.

Based on the fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR marks Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Tollywood debut. Hollywood actress Olivia is also playing a key role in the action entertainer. Produced by DVV Danayaa under his production banner DVV Entertainments, the film has camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar, and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer and V Srinivas Mohan is the visual effects supervisor.