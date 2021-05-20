RRR: Komaram Bheem Poster Featuring An Intense And Fierce Jr NTR Is Out!

Today (May 20), on the occasion of Jr NTR's 38th birthday, the makers of his forthcoming film RRR sprung a surprise by unveiling a brand new poster featuring the handsome actor as legendary freedom fighter Komaram Bheem.

The director of the period drama SS Rajamouli took to his social media handle to unveil the special poster along with a heartfelt caption that read, "My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold. Here's Jr NTR as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie."

In the intriguing poster, the actor can be seen evidently engaged in an action sequence as he holds a spear with utter strength and boldness. Though nothing much has been revealed through the poster, the intensity in Jr NTR's eyes and body language is more than enough to justify the character he is playing in RRR. Clad in a black kurta and white pyjama, the actor has indeed enticed his fans with the brand new poster on his special day. Fans have been sharing the poster on their social media handles while trending the hashtags #JrNTR, #KomaramBheem and #RRRMovie.

Calling him a rebel with a cause, Jr NTR's co-star and good friend Ram Charan took to his Twitter space to wish him on his birthday. He tweeted, "Meet my dearest @tarak9999 as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. He's a rebel with a cause! Happy Birthday Brother."

RRR set in the backdrop of 1920s pre-independent India revolves around the story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments, the film also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR will have a massive release on October 13, 2021 in five languages- Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

Notably, Pen Movies have bought the north Indian theatrical rights of RRR.