RRR: 'Komuram Bheemudo' Song Featuring Jr NTR Wins The Internet!

RRR, the highly anticipated period drama that features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, is all set to hit the screens on January 7, 2022. Director SS Rajamouli and the star cast are currently busy with the promotional activities of RRR. Meanwhile, the team revealed the much-awaited 'Komuram Bheemudo' song featuring Jr NTR, on December 24, Friday.

The intense song number introduces the viewers to the character played by Jr NTR, Komuram Bheem. The soul-stirring number is composed by the veteran musician MM Keeravani, and sung by his son, the renowned singer Kaala Bhairava. Sudhala Ashok Teja has penned the lyrics for this song.

Watch the video here:

The song describes Jr NTR's Komuram Bheem as the selfless leader of a tribal group, who has a deep connection with the earth. The visuals of the 'Komuram Bheemudu' song also hints that Bheem is the more aggressive person, among the two main leads of RRR.

The highly promising song video has totally raised the expectations over RRR and has been going viral on the internet. The 'Komuram Bheemudu' song video has the signature style of director SS Rajamouli and musician MM Keeravani intact, thus promising that the filmmaker-musician duo is all set to recreate their magic on the silver screen.

RRR is touted to be a fictional story that revolves around the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie. Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood actress is making her Telugu debut with RRR, as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. The project also features Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo appearance.