RRR: Makers Share ‘Roar Of RRR’ Of Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer; Watch Making Video

SS Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The excitement for Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer is high and fans can't wait to witness the magic on the big screen. Amidst all, makers of RRR recently shared a special making video of the film on Twitter.

RRR movie's official Twitter handle tweeted, "The effort behind creating the ultimate theatrical experience is here! Watch the making of #RRRMovie here."

The above video gives a glimpse into the world of RRR. SS Rajamouli can be seen taking extra effort in all the aspects of the film to make it grand and beautiful. Interestingly, all the stars featuring in RRR are also not leaving any stone unturned to work on their respective characters. We must say, it is surely going to be India's biggest action drama.

Talking about RRR, the film is set in the pre-Independence era. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the female leads, whereas, Ajay Devgn will be seen in a crucial role. Apart from them, the SS Rajamouli directorial also features Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Rajeev Kanakala and others in pivotal roles.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. RRR is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2021, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.