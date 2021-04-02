    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR: Motion Poster Of Ajay Devgn Released, Actor Looks Promising As He Faces Zillion Men In The Battlefield

      By
      |

      As promised a few days back, the first look motion poster of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn from RRR has been released by the team. Unveiling a power-packed yet intriguing avatar of the star from the period drama, the latest tweet of the film's official Twitter page read, "Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion. Presenting the poweRRRful avatar of @ajaydevgn in #RRRMovie."

      rrr

      Unlike the other first looks and motion posters released by the team, Ajay's character name has not been revealed in the 1-minute-45-second video.

      However, the actor can be seen facing a zillion men on the battlefield, who encircle him with guns in their hands. In the background, one can also hear a person commanding the men to shoot Ajay's character. The star's intense eyes and the blood dripping from his temple make the whole motion poster intriguing. Well, fans and followers of the star who are celebrating Ajay's 52nd birthday (April 2) are now thrilled with the brand new motion poster of one of his highly awaited films.

      On a related note, director SS Rajamouli, along with two lead actors of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also shared the motion poster along with heartwarming wishes for Ajay Devgn. For the unversed, RRR marks the Bollywood actor's debut in Tollywood.

      Apart from him, the period drama will also feature Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Shriya Saran and Spandan Chaturvedi. Backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments, the film will release on October 13 in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

      Also Read: RRR: Brand New Poster Of Ram Charan's Fierce Avatar As Ramaraju Is Out!

      Also Read: RRR: Is Shriya Saran Out Of Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Period Drama?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X