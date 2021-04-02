RRR: Motion Poster Of Ajay Devgn Released, Actor Looks Promising As He Faces Zillion Men In The Battlefield

As promised a few days back, the first look motion poster of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn from RRR has been released by the team. Unveiling a power-packed yet intriguing avatar of the star from the period drama, the latest tweet of the film's official Twitter page read, "Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion. Presenting the poweRRRful avatar of @ajaydevgn in #RRRMovie."

Unlike the other first looks and motion posters released by the team, Ajay's character name has not been revealed in the 1-minute-45-second video.

However, the actor can be seen facing a zillion men on the battlefield, who encircle him with guns in their hands. In the background, one can also hear a person commanding the men to shoot Ajay's character. The star's intense eyes and the blood dripping from his temple make the whole motion poster intriguing. Well, fans and followers of the star who are celebrating Ajay's 52nd birthday (April 2) are now thrilled with the brand new motion poster of one of his highly awaited films.

On a related note, director SS Rajamouli, along with two lead actors of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also shared the motion poster along with heartwarming wishes for Ajay Devgn. For the unversed, RRR marks the Bollywood actor's debut in Tollywood.

He is a man on the mission to empower his people.

Strong, emotional and inspirational, he's going to make a mark!@ajaydevgn Sir it was a great experience having you in @RRRMovie .https://t.co/qeI1XzbljH#HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn#RRR #RRRMovie@ssrajamouli @tarak9999 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 2, 2021

Apart from him, the period drama will also feature Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Shriya Saran and Spandan Chaturvedi. Backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments, the film will release on October 13 in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

