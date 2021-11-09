RRR: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song Promo Out, Ram Charan-Jr NTR Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

The promo of RRR's second single 'Naatu Naatu' is out. Though nothing much has been revealed with regards to visualization, the 19-second promo's music is totally high on energy. Featured on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the celebratory song crooned by Rahul Siplingunj and Kaala Bhairava has all the potency to make one groove like no other.

The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and has lyrics written by Chandrabose. The highly anticipated track will be out on November 10 at 4 pm in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi as 'Naatu Naatu', 'Naattu Koothu', 'Karinthol', 'Halli Naatu' and 'Naacho Naacho' respectively.

Well, the electrifying promo has indeed triggered a lot of curiosity and fans are totally loving what has been served in the 19-second glimpse video. The song release will be a truly grand affair in every sense, and fans will be in awe of the magic the leading men and master craftsman SS Rajamouli will be unveiling on screen.

RRR's first glimpse was unveiled recently, which garnered immense attention from fans and general audiences, who are now eagerly waiting for the film's release on January 7. Let us tell you that the film's release was postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic induced lockdown.

RRR marks the Tollywood debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. Backed by DVV Danayaa under DVV Entertainments, the film is a fictional tale of legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The Rajamouli directorial has camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar, and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India.