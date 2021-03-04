RRR: Pictures Of Ram Charan And Jr NTR From The Film’s Climax Sequence Leaked On Social Media

With the inclusion of action director Nick Powell, the makers of RRR have confirmed that the team is currently busy with its last leg climax shoot. A video featuring Powell and the director of the period drama Rajamouli was also shared by the team on their social media handle in this regard, which was captioned as, "Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn't get any (fire emoji) #RRRDiaries...#RRR #RRRMovie."

Well now, what has deviated the attention of the netizens is a few pictures that have gone viral on social media. In the low-quality pictures, Ram Charan looks intriguing as he dons an old British army uniform, while in yet another picture taken during a high octane action sequence, Jr NTR is seen fighting his opponents on the battlefield that has fire all over.

Although the pictures are of low quality, many social media users were seen speculating the story, especially with Tarak's picture. Fans and followers of the two celebrated actors who were evidently not happy with the leak, were seen requesting others to not share the pictures and to wait until the official posters are out. Notably, the leak has surprised many as Rajamouli is well known for his strictness in following the no-cellphone policy on the film sets.

On a related note, RRR will hit the theatres on October 13. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments, the mammoth project also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doodey, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Spandan Chaturvedi. The film set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, is based on a fictional tale of two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by the Mega Power Star and Tarak respectively.

