RRR: Rajamouli And Team To Drop Special Update On August 15?

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli never fails to entice everyone with updates of his films. Recently, the director along with cast members of his upcoming film RRR including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn garnered huge attention of the netizens, as they spread awareness regarding COVID-19 vaccine in 5 different languages.

The video went viral on social media with many appreciating their sincere effort. On the other hand, a few overenthusiastic fans were also seen quizzing celebs about RRR's next update in the video's comment section, which was left unanswered by the team.

Also Read: Jr NTR Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Requests Fans To Not Worry

Well now, what has deviated netizens' attention is the latest rumour doing the rounds on social media. Wondering what it is? Apparently, latest report suggests that the team is currently working on a major update of RRR, which will be released on the occasion of India's 75th Independence day (August 15, 2021). Though there is no confirmation regarding the content, rumours are rife that Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer's special teaser might release on this day. Let us tell you that lead actor Jr NTR's 38th birthday is just a week away, and therefore one can expect another massive update coming out before the possible teaser release.

Also Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 To Clash With Allu Arjun's Pushpa In Theatres?

On a related note, RRR set in the backdrop of the 1920s pre-Independent India, will tell the story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, which will be essayed by Ram Charan and Tarak respectively. Backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments, the film also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Chatrapathi Sekhar. RRR is currently slated to release on October 13, 2021, in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.