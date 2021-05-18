RRR: Rajamouli & Ram Charan Might Unveil A Special Komaram Bheem Update On Jr NTR’s Birthday

Looks like the RRR team is gearing up to unveil a special update on the occasion of the lead actor Jr NTR's 38th birthday (May 20). Reportedly, a brand new poster of the film featuring Tarak as legendary freedom fighter Komaram Bheem will be released on his special day. If reports are to be believed, the actor will appear in a breathtaking avatar, which will give more clarity to the role he is portraying in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

Let us tell you that the actor is still recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. Jr NTR had shared about his health condition on May 10, revealing that he has tested positive and has therefore isolated himself along with his family. Keeping in mind the same and also the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the state along with the ongoing lockdown, fans and followers of Tarak have decided to keep celebrations a low-key affair.

Also Read: Jr NTR On Joining Hands With KGF Director Prashanth Neel

On a related note, as per the latest report, Jr NTR's project with Sandalwood director Prashanth Neel will also be announced on May 20. Notably, the actor recently confirmed his collaboration with the KGF director and therefore, one cannot rule out the chances of an official confirmation on the special day.

Also Read: RRR: Rajamouli And Team To Drop Special Update On August 15?

Coming back to RRR, the film set in the backdrop of 1920s pre-Independent India, will tell the story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, which will be essayed by Ram Charan and Tarak respectively. Produced by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR is currently slated to release on October 13, 2021.

Notably, Jr NTR has also announced a film with Koratala Siva, which has been tentatively titled #NTR30.