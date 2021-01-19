RRR: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer’s Massive Climax Shoot Begins! Makers Share Intriguing Picture

The highly anticipated update of RRR is here! Today, the makers of the film took to their social media handles to announce the commencement of the climax shoot.

Sharing an intriguing picture of Jr NTR and Ram Charan holding each other's hands, the RRR team's tweet read, "The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun! Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way."

If reports are to be believed, the climax sequence of RRR featuring the two actors will be a never-seen-before treat for the audience.

Well, with the massive update going viral, fans of the two superstars are literally going gaga over the picture and are expecting the film's release announcement very soon. The lead actors Ram and Jr NTR took to their Twitter space to share their joy about the climax sequence. The Mega Power Star tweeted, "Highly charged", while Tarak wrote, "Super Excited!!" on their pages while retweeting RRR's tweet.

On a related note, though there is no official confirmation regarding the release day of the period-drama, reports suggest that the film might hit the screens on the special occasion of Dussehra 2021.

Helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India and is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Other than the two actors, the film also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and south diva Shriya Saran. Hollywood actress Olivia Morris will also be playing a key role in the film.

