RRR Release Date: Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer Might Release On January 12

Looks like it's finally happening. Fans and followers of Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are highly elated as buzz about their film RRR's new release date takes the internet by storm. According to reports, the makers have finally decided to present the film to the eagerly awaiting audiences on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

Reportedly, the team will announce the release date very soon through their official social media handles. If the rumours turn out to be true, the period drama will be clashing with 3 Tollywood biggies including Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam which are releasing on January 12, 13 and 14 respectively.

Though the Rajamouli directorial was previously slated to release on October 13, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the pandemic-induced restriction in theatres. "Post-production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October'21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running", the team shared on their Twitter handle on September 11 to announce the postponement.

RRR's shoot was wrapped on August 26 and the film's post-production work is currently going on at a brisk pace. On the flip side, the cast and crew will soon start promoting the film through public events and media interactions.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Notably, the film's first single 'Dosti' crooned by Hemachandra, Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas and Yazin Nizar was released recently. Marking the Tollywood debut of actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody, RRR has story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and the worldwide electronic rights for all languages.