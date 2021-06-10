RRR Release Date Might Get Postponed For The Fourth Time; Rajamouli’s Decision To Irk Distributors?

Looks like Rajamouli directorial RRR is in trouble solely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has already bothered the team in the past. After multiple postponements of its release, the makers have now reportedly decided to not let out any official release date until and unless the team is done with its shooting.

According to reports, 70% of the shooting consisting of the climax and a high voltage action sequence has been completed so far. Though the team was shooting the pending sequences, second wave of COVID-19 turned out to be a barrier, eventually forcing the cast and crew members to halt the shoot for an indefinite period. Now, while Rajamouli and his team are maintaining silence over the release date postponement, their decision has reportedly irked the distributors, who were to promote the film from their part. It is said that the distributors are disappointed, however, considering the serious situation of the pandemic, they are awaiting a fixed release date so that they can start promoting RRR. Well, with a lot of speculations doing the rounds about the period drama's release, we will have to wait and watch to see what the makers have finally decided. It is to be noted that rumours are also rife that the film might release on April 29, 2022.

Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively, the film is based on their fictional story. Produced by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainments, RRR has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Notably, the film marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood and Hollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson. With story penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, screenplay and dialogues written by Rajamouli and Sai Madhav Burra, RRR will release in theatres in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of the film.