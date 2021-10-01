RRR Release Date: Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Featuring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Might Arrive On January 7!

Looks like the makers of RRR are all set to announce their film's release date very soon. If reports are to be believed, after several negotiations with the makers of other Sankranti releases including Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam and Bheemla Nayak, the team has finally decided to release to film on January 7 (Friday).

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, a source close to the film has revealed that the makers have locked January 7 as the release date. They quoted the source as saying, "Earlier it was decided that the film would release on October 13 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. With the pandemic bringing the industry to a standstill, the filming got delayed. The makers of RRR are gearing up to make the announcement of their magnum opus project. With all tent pole films have taken up major dates, the filmmaker is probably kicking off the year with RRR. It's been learned that 2022 will be with Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer as the film release on January 7, 2022."

Well, with the latest buzz trending on social media big time, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

On a related note, after multiple postponements, the film was previously scheduled to be released on October 13. However, the makers on September 11 shared that RRR will not be releasing on the scheduled date owing to the indefinite shutdown of theatres at places.

Jr NTR Spends Rs 17 Lakh On A Fancy Number For His Lamborghini

Alia Bhatt's Song In S S Rajamouli's RRR To Cost A Huge Sum Of Rs 6 Crore: Report

The team had tweeted, "Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October'21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running."

Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21.

But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.

We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

Helmed by celebrated director SS Rajamouli, the period drama features Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments, RRR has music composed by MM Keeravani.

PEN Studios has bought the theatrical distribution rights of the film across North India