RRR Release: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer Gets Humongous Offers For Its Theatrical Rights!

The pan-Indian film RRR has audiences raving about it ever since it was first announced. The film will be releasing in 10 languages and has recorded incoming offers worth over Rs 348 crore for theatrical rights of only 5 languages, ever since its release date announcement. The excitement has surpassed all levels when the release date for the film was announced.

All set to release in October, RRR also has received offers amounting to over Rs 348 crore for theatrical rights for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in totality. Rs 75 crore in Nizam, Rs 165 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 48 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 15 crore in Kerala and Rs 45 crores in Karnataka amounts to a total of 348 Crores. The team is also getting huge offers from Bollywood because the audiences here are also a part of the massive wave of excitement.

The ensemble cast of RRR includes Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Allison Doody and several others in pivotal roles.

The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The much-awaited film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021, on the festive occasion of Dussehra.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.

