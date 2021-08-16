RRR Release: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer To Hit Cinemas In 2022?

It is raining announcements in Tollywood. After Sakraru Vaari Paata, Pushpa, Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam, the makers of Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR are all set to announce the film's new release date.

According to rumours that are doing the rounds on social media, the team will soon hold a press conference to announce the new release date. Rumouredly, the two handsome actors along with director SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be attending the big event, which will most probably take place within a week or two. Rumour also has it that the makers are now aiming to release the film in Summer 2022. Let us add that after multiple postponements RRR was finally expected to release on October 13 this year. Well, with a lot being speculated, we will have to wait and watch to see what really unfolds in the days to come.

The team of RRR has already commenced promotional activities. Jr NTR, who has taken over the film's official Instagram handle has been sharing incessant updates from the sets and shooting spots. Also, the makers recently dropped the period drama's first single 'Dosti' crooned by Amit Trivedi (Hindi), Vijay Yesudas (Malayalam), Hemachandra (Telugu), Anirudh Ravichander (Tamil) and Yazin Nizar (Kannada). Composed by MM Keeravani, the video song of the film also featured the singers and the leading men of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

On a related note, to promote RRR, the Mega Power Star will be joining Tarak, on the grand premiere of the latter's game reality show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The promo of the show featuring the two superstars has already taken the internet by storm.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR has camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Notably, Pen Movies have bought the North Indian theatrical rights of the film.