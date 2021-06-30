RRR’s Latest Poster Featuring Jr NTR And Ram Charan Gets A New Twist, Wins The Internet!

Just a day ago, makers of one of the highly talked about films RRR took to their official social media handle to drop a few updates of the period drama. Revealing about the film's shoot and dubbing process, the latest tweet read, "Moving at a rapid pace Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon."

Along with the tweet, the team also shared a poster featuring the two lead actors. In the poster, Jr NTR can be seen riding a bike and Ram Charan sitting behind him. Though the latest post of the RRR team left the fans in a frenzy, what garnered major attention of the netizens is Cyberabad Traffic Police's twist to the viral poster. Apparently, the police added helmets on the heads of Charan and Tarak by morphing the picture and tweeted, "Now it is perfect. Wear Helmet. Be Safe."

Interestingly, the 'new' poster also caught the attention of the RRR team, who couldn't stop correcting the Cyberabad Traffic Police as they responded, "Still it's not perfect. The number plate is missing" in the comment section of the post. Well, considering the fact that Jr NTR and Ram Charan are two influential celebrities of Tollywood who enjoy a massive fan following, Cyberabad Traffic Police's new twist to the RRR poster has indeed won the internet, with many appreciating their road safety campaign.

Talking more about RRR, the film revolving around the fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem is directed by SS Rajamouli, and also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody. Produced by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainments, the period drama will have a release on October 13 this year in languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.

Notably, Pen Movies have bought the north Indian theatrical rights of RRR.